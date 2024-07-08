England has advanced to the semi-finals of Euro 2024 after defeating Switzerland in a penalty shootout on Saturday, July 6.

The tense game ended in a 1-1 tie after extra and additional time, with neither team able to score.

The match progressed to a penalty shootout, where England, despite their history of bad luck with penalties, kept their composure and kept the nation's hopes alive.

Could football be ‘coming home’? If these passionate scenes are anything to go by, fans in Mansfield certainly seem to think so.

If you want to get in on the action – visit www.facebook.com/theswanmansfield to get your tickets for Wednesday’s semi final.

All photos featured were taken by Nottinghamshire-based photographer Jade Birch of Jbirch Photography.

Check out these glorious photos of football fans at The Swan in Mansfield…

