PHOTOS: Mansfield football fans go wild as England win on penalties

By Phoebe Cox
Published 8th Jul 2024, 13:00 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2024, 13:54 BST
Football fans at The Swan in Mansfield went wild on Saturday night as England won their quarter-final match against Switzerland on penalties, securing their place in the semi-finals of the UEFA European Football Championship.

England has advanced to the semi-finals of Euro 2024 after defeating Switzerland in a penalty shootout on Saturday, July 6.

The tense game ended in a 1-1 tie after extra and additional time, with neither team able to score.

The match progressed to a penalty shootout, where England, despite their history of bad luck with penalties, kept their composure and kept the nation's hopes alive.

Could football be ‘coming home’? If these passionate scenes are anything to go by, fans in Mansfield certainly seem to think so.

If you want to get in on the action – visit www.facebook.com/theswanmansfield to get your tickets for Wednesday's semi final.

All photos featured were taken by Nottinghamshire-based photographer Jade Birch of Jbirch Photography.

Check out these glorious photos of football fans at The Swan in Mansfield…

Football fans at The Swan, Mansfield, taken by Jade Birch of Jbirch Photography.

1. The crowd goes wild

Football fans at The Swan, Mansfield, taken by Jade Birch of Jbirch Photography.Photo: Jade Birch of Jbirch Photography.

Football fans at The Swan, Mansfield, taken by Jade Birch of Jbirch Photography.

2. Three Lions

Football fans at The Swan, Mansfield, taken by Jade Birch of Jbirch Photography.Photo: Jade Birch of Jbirch Photography.

Football fans at The Swan, Mansfield, taken by Jade Birch of Jbirch Photography.

3. It's coming home!

Football fans at The Swan, Mansfield, taken by Jade Birch of Jbirch Photography.Photo: Jade Birch of Jbirch Photography.

Football fans at The Swan, Mansfield, taken by Jade Birch of Jbirch Photography.

4. Football fans

Football fans at The Swan, Mansfield, taken by Jade Birch of Jbirch Photography.Photo: Jade Birch of Jbirch Photography.

