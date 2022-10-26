Level 2 Make-up Artistry students from West Nottinghamshire College, on Derby Road, have been busy getting creative for Halloween.

Leanne Lewis, beauty teacher at the college, said: “The students used a variety of skills including special effects, fake blood, cut creases and face-painting to make their make-up looks stand out.

“We saw some amazing hair techniques achieved by using Halloween accessories, and lots of curling and back combing.

Martinez Slater, 19, summoned up the Joker character.

“Everyone went to town on their crazy and creative looks, putting a great range of special effects into practice.

“The materials used are the kind that professional make-up artists will use in the film and television industry to bring gory scenes to life on the screen.”

Leanne said one talented student, Martinez Slater, aged 19, summoned up the Joker character using Krylon paints, glitter, fake eyelash extensions and green hairspray.

Hair and beauty beginner students - left to right - Rianna Caasi, 16, Selina Ajmal, 18, and Alexia Petre, 16.

She said Martinez is in her first year of the Certificate in Hair and Make-up Artistry – Intermediate course at the college.

Leanne said she was also very impressed by a bleeding crucifix look by 16-year-old Kimberley Barnes, who is also in her first year of the course.

She said the inventive student created this look by using Krylon SFX artex, fake blood and fresh scratch liquid.

Rianna Caasi, 16, Selina Ajmal, 18, and Alexia Petre, 16, who study on the Beginners Introduction to the Hair and Beauty Sector course, worked together to create a blood-curdling scene.

This is a design from 16-year-old Kimberley Barnes.