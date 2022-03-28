Come rain or shine for a whole week, 10-year-old Maisey Walton trogged tirelessly up and down a huge flight of concrete stairs - ten times a day – one for every year of her life.

The steps are well known to users of the former Mansfield Quarry park recreation area, near her family’s home on Garnet Close.

The Year Six High Oakham School pupil managed the tough challenge in sessions before and after school, recently, cheered on by her five-year-old brother Noah, dad Michael and mum Vikki, as well as Bella the family’s pet dog.

Marvellous Maisey Walton's staircase climb challenge raised £650 for the people of Ukraine - she is pictired with five-year old brother Noah and pet dog Bella who helped give her encouragement!

Her mum Vikki Walton said the family were “very proud of her” – not just for her efforts to raise the money, but for her “determination and stamina to keep going” during the difficult challenge.

She said "Like many of us, Maisey was very saddened to hear the recent news of fighting taking place in Ukraine. She thought long and hard about what she could do to help, and took it upon herself to create this sponsorship challenge. She finally raised £650 in the end.”

The determined youngster smashed an initial target of £250. She had also called on Chad readers to help give her fundraising a boost.

He mum added "The money has already been sent to the disasters emergency committee/humanitarian appeal.

"Maisie would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone for their generous donations.”

