Come rain or shine, for the whole week, little Maisey Walton is walking up and down a huge flight of steps – ten times a day!

The flight of stairs, are a well known feature, at the former Mansfield quarry park area, near her family’s home on Garnet Close, Mansfield,

The gruelling challenge has already seen young Maisey, who is a year six High Oakham School, pupil, cheered on by her five-year-old brother Noah, dad Michael and mum Vikki, and Bella the dog, in sessions before and after school.

Kind 10-year old Maisey in stair walk fundraiser

Her mum Vikki Walton said the family were all “very proud of her stamina, empathy and determination to help others in need.”

“I want to let people know aboout my daughter’s fantastic efforts to raise money for families of Ukraine. It’s quite tough for her, doing it every day, getting up early before school or doing it after lessons,” she said.

"Like many of us, Maisey was very saddened to hear the recent news of fighting taking place in Ukraine. She thought long and hard about what she could do to help, and took it upon herself to create this sponsorship challenge.

Little Maisey in gruelling stairs challenge for Ukraine

Maisey has already smashed her initial target, raising £200, but her family hope that Chad readers will get behind her, to raise even more money.

Vikki says “She sets off at quite a pace at the start of her challenge, but by the middle of it, she does get a bit puffed out!

"That is when her younger brother, five-year-old Noah, and our ‘jack-poo’ dog Bella, who has tons of energy for everyone, both leap in to give her a bit of moral support.

Her mum added “I hope her story will inspire others in the community to think about how they could also help.”

Going up....

“It’s all just a bit of fun, but Maisey says she feels good that she is doing something to help other people.

Anyone who can help give little Maisey a cash boost for her challenge, please email her mum Vikki at [email protected] for details.