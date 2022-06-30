Mansfield leisure centre to open new Health Studio and Community Room for people who don't like gyms

The Health Studio will have a power-assisted kit from the Innerva range. Each bit of kit has a varied range of assist-settings, allowing people to exercise at their own pace and as they get stronger, they can up the intensity, or just stay at the level they feel comfortable at, it’s up to them.

And a new Community Room is being added to the centre as currently there are very few if any spaces for local groups to meet.

The room will be the ideal location for things like community meetings, training sessions and social group get togethers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new health studio and community room is opening at Oak Tree Leisure Centre

Brian Taylor, chair of More Community Leisure Trust, which operates Oak Tree, said: “These are very welcome additions to the multiple award-winning Oak Tree Leisure Centre.

"The Community Room will be a much-needed hub for various local groups, who previously will have struggled to find suitable spaces for their meetings and other sessions. I expect it very quickly to become an indispensable part of local life.

“The Health Studio will be a game-changer for many in this area. It’s a gym for those who don’t feel ready for the gym, a space to get active but in a relaxed, friendly setting.

“So, if you’re currently inactive and want to make a positive, healthy change in your life, the Health Studio is what you’ve been waiting for. The equipment works for you, so you can ease into activity.”

Coun Andy Burgin, porfolio holder for Leisure and Environment said: “The new power-assisted gym and community hub space bring two very much needed additions to the Oak Tree Leisure Centre and the wider community.

"Having a centre that is inclusive and relevant is vital to improving health and provides a safe space where people can develop their physical and mental wellbeing.

“The power-assisted gym breaks down the barriers to accessibility and the community hub will bring the opportunity for groups to gather, celebrate and enjoy their neighbourhood.”