Mansfield leisure centre reopens in time for half-term after £2m revamp

Water Meadows Leisure Complex, in Mansfield town centre, has been transformed “into a family fun and fitness destination”.

Work includes the reopening of the Pirate Pool featuring flumes and a wave machine and the installation of a 17-station climbing zone, while a new café will be opening and the gym space, formerly on the ground floor of the complex is now on the first floor, near reception.

A ribbon-cutting event was held to mark the reopening, attended by guests including former Paralympic swimming star Ollie Hynd, Mansfield mayor Andy Abrahams and Coun Andy Burgin, Mansfield Council portfolio holder for environment and leisure.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, cuts a ribbon at the ceremony. Dignitaries gathered to mark the reopening of Mansfield's Water Meadows Leisure Complex.

Mr Abrahams said: “The council has invested £1.8m into this refurbishment to make it a real destination for families, not just in the district, but from afar too to come along and enjoy.

“I’m pleased to have seen the offerings already – the centre has truly been transformed.

“The revamped pools, new changing facilities and, of course, the huge climbing walls have really given this complex a well-overdue fresh look.”

A climbing area has been installed inside Water Meadows Leisure Complex. The 17-station Climbing Zone promises great fun for the whole family.

Brian Taylor, chairman of More Leisure Community Trust, which manages the centre, said: “I am certain the new look complex is going to become one of the premier family day-out destinations in the region.”

