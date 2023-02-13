Mansfield leisure centre reopens in time for half-term after £2m revamp
A Mansfield leisure centre has reopened just in time for the school half-term holidays, following a £2 million refurbishment.
Water Meadows Leisure Complex, in Mansfield town centre, has been transformed “into a family fun and fitness destination”.
Work includes the reopening of the Pirate Pool featuring flumes and a wave machine and the installation of a 17-station climbing zone, while a new café will be opening and the gym space, formerly on the ground floor of the complex is now on the first floor, near reception.
A ribbon-cutting event was held to mark the reopening, attended by guests including former Paralympic swimming star Ollie Hynd, Mansfield mayor Andy Abrahams and Coun Andy Burgin, Mansfield Council portfolio holder for environment and leisure.
Mr Abrahams said: “The council has invested £1.8m into this refurbishment to make it a real destination for families, not just in the district, but from afar too to come along and enjoy.
“I’m pleased to have seen the offerings already – the centre has truly been transformed.
“The revamped pools, new changing facilities and, of course, the huge climbing walls have really given this complex a well-overdue fresh look.”
Brian Taylor, chairman of More Leisure Community Trust, which manages the centre, said: “I am certain the new look complex is going to become one of the premier family day-out destinations in the region.”
The centre is open daily during half-term from 8am for people to use the gym and workout classes, and for swimming lessons for members. Lane swimming starts at noon, with pirate pool sessions from 10am, while the Climbing Zone is open from 10.30am.