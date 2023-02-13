News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Mansfield leisure centre reopens in time for half-term after £2m revamp

A Mansfield leisure centre has reopened just in time for the school half-term holidays, following a £2 million refurbishment.

By Jon Ball
1 hour ago - 1 min read

Water Meadows Leisure Complex, in Mansfield town centre, has been transformed “into a family fun and fitness destination”.

Work includes the reopening of the Pirate Pool featuring flumes and a wave machine and the installation of a 17-station climbing zone, while a new café will be opening and the gym space, formerly on the ground floor of the complex is now on the first floor, near reception.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A ribbon-cutting event was held to mark the reopening, attended by guests including former Paralympic swimming star Ollie Hynd, Mansfield mayor Andy Abrahams and Coun Andy Burgin, Mansfield Council portfolio holder for environment and leisure.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, cuts a ribbon at the ceremony. Dignitaries gathered to mark the reopening of Mansfield's Water Meadows Leisure Complex.
Most Popular
Read More
Firefighters tackle ‘blaze’ at Mansfield Town FC – all in the name of training

Mr Abrahams said: “The council has invested £1.8m into this refurbishment to make it a real destination for families, not just in the district, but from afar too to come along and enjoy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’m pleased to have seen the offerings already – the centre has truly been transformed.

“The revamped pools, new changing facilities and, of course, the huge climbing walls have really given this complex a well-overdue fresh look.”

A climbing area has been installed inside Water Meadows Leisure Complex. The 17-station Climbing Zone promises great fun for the whole family.

Brian Taylor, chairman of More Leisure Community Trust, which manages the centre, said: “I am certain the new look complex is going to become one of the premier family day-out destinations in the region.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The centre is open daily during half-term from 8am for people to use the gym and workout classes, and for swimming lessons for members. Lane swimming starts at noon, with pirate pool sessions from 10am, while the Climbing Zone is open from 10.30am.

See mansfieldleisure.com/water-meadows-leisure-complex

Andy AbrahamsMansfieldWorkOllie Hynd