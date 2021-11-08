Mansfield law firm helping charities bounce back from the Covid-19 pandemic

This year is the 11th campaign Fidler and Pepper Lawyers has supported Will Aid, which takes place every November and in total, the firm has raised £44,007 for the campaign’s nine partner charities, ActionAid, Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save the Children, Sightsavers, SCIAF (Scotland) and Trocaire (Northern Ireland), and is aiming to make this year their best yet.

Caroline Hill, from Fidler and Pepper Lawyers, said: “We’re very proud to offer our support to Will Aid for another year, for us it was an easy decision.

“The scheme provides people with a perfect opportunity to get a professionally written Will, therefore ensuring their wishes are protected when they die.

Caroline Hill, head of Wills at Fidler and Pepper Lawyers

“Additionally, it allows us to support nine important causes, whose finances have been impacted greatly as a result of the coronavirus.”

Peter de Vena Franks, campaign director for Will Aid, said: “The pandemic has highlighted how fragile life is, but almost half of UK adults are still without a Will.

“We are very grateful that Fidler and Pepper Lawyers has joined this year’s campaign and will help more members of the public get this important document in place."