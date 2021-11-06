The Government ‘s £200m UK Community Fund is designed to ‘level up’ communities with the biggest need by funding projects which improve skills and support business recovery.

The successful projects will operate across Mansfield, Newark, Sherwood and Bassetlaw.

More than £1.7m goes to the East Midlands Accelerator, led by the East Midlands Chamber, to bring together the region’s universities, local authorities and specialist sector business.

Nottinghamshire County Council leader Coun Ben Bradley MP

It includes supporting new entrepreneurs, helping businesses meet low carbon targets and boosting digital skills.

Good Work, led by South Yorkshire Housing Association, receives around £543K to support people with barriers to finding work, including poor mental and physical health.

More than £1.2m goes to Newstart, led by Groundwork, a project which will trial and evaluate a wage-subsidy based employment programme.

Volunteer It Yourself will get £459k for work supporting young people aged 16-24. They will learn new trade skills by helping renovate community buildings and will be mentored by trade professionals.

Nottinghamshire County Council led the call for the four areas to receive funds.

Its leader, Coun Ben Bradley MP, said: “This is great news that Nottinghamshire has secured a decent slice of this funding. These projects are set to deliver real change for our communities by helping improve job skills, particularly for young people, to help businesses to thrive and grow, and to help regenerate our key communities.

“It’s vital that local projects are getting this investment to help those hardest-hit by the pandemic back into work and to help local business growth.”

Diane Beresford, Deputy Chief Executive at East Midlands Chamber, said,

“We are delighted our bid has been successful and believe it could have a transformative impact for so many businesses in Nottinghamshire.

"The idea is to enhance and improve access to the existing support out there for businesses - particularly those most affected by the pandemic.

Coun Bradley added: “We hope this funding will open doors to further investment."

Earlier this summer, 37 projects were received by the County Council, bidding for £29.2M of UK Community Renewal Funding in total. Nine projects were put forward after going through a rigorous assessment.