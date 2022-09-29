Mansfield law firm Banner Jones retains ‘Leading Firm’ status in the UK Legal 500 for tenth year running

The continued inclusion in the annual publication, which assesses the strengths of law firms across the world, is indicative of the team’s hard work over the last 12 months, and the quality of the services provided to clients.

A full-service firm which covers all aspects of family law, Banner Jones’ award-winning family law department consists of two specialist teams; a family law team and a care proceedings team.

Known for its customer service led approach, the firm represents a range of private clients including individuals eligible for legal aid through to high-value business owners.

Simon Wright, Banner Jones’ chief executive

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of this year’s Legal 500 ranking, work highlights included advising on complex private children law cases involving allegations of domestic violence and abuse, and representing a divorce client in a marriage with a high level of income disparity to ensure the total pension was divided equally.

The firm’s formidable personal injury team, which is led by Simon Wright, and which has particular expertise in serious injury and abuse claims, has also retained its Tier 2 ranking.

Work highlights cited by the Legal 500 included acting for the young victim of a Road Traffic Accident who suffered a serious and traumatic brain injury and advising on two separate and distinct complex clinical negligence claims, arising out of the same initial medical condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Wright, Banner Jones’ chief executive, said: “We are extremely proud that both our family law and personal injury teams have once again been recognised by the Legal 500.

“This is a particularly poignant milestone, as it marks the 10th year since Banner Jones was first listed in this prestigious international directory.

“Such continued recognition is testament to the hard work and dedication of our lawyers, but as ever none of this would be possible without the support of those who support our legal teams.