Mansfield furniture specialist awarded £1.5 million contract for North Lanarkshire Council

The latest project is to provide furniture and fitout services for a £20m community hub in Chryston which is being delivered by hub South West Scotland and their construction partner, Robertson Group.

Deanestor will manufacture, procure and install over 5,200 items of furniture and equipment for Chryston Community Hub, including shelving, seating, storage cabinets, worktops, tables, and teaching aids.

Designed by Ryder Architecture, this is a shared campus development for primary education and community health provision in a single building.

The building will have spaces for up to 509 primary pupils to meet the rising demand for school places in the area. Due for completion in autumn 2023, the hub will also incorporate a community health clinic to support the provision of health services.

William Tonkinson, Deanestor managing director, said, “We are absolutely delighted to have been awarded this second project for North Lanarkshire Council.

"Both schemes are very innovative, using a shared campus approach to deliver state-of-the-art facilities to the benefit of the local communities.”

“Chryston Community Hub is a really unique scheme and a flagship development for shared community facilities.

"Deanestor has extensive, specialist experience in the delivery of furniture and fitout services for both education and healthcare projects, which will add value to this latest contract.”

Deanestor’s project for a second community hub and learning centre for North Lanarkshire Council is now underway.

Deanestor is working with hub South West Scotland’s construction partner, BAM Construct UK, to provide around 4,400 items of bespoke school furniture and equipment for a £20m shared learning campus in Wishaw. This will accommodate 500 pupils from Newmains and St Brigid’s Primary Schools, and a 100-place early years centre.

Deanestor will fit out more than 100 rooms in seven zones. Designed by BDP and scheduled to open around the end of 2022, this development will create a stimulating learning centre for denominational and non-denominational primary and early years education.