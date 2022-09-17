Lads’ Advice – a Facebook support group with more than 5,000 members – was founded by Cambridge University student Gav Topley, from Warsop, and 26-year-old Charlie Kerry-Pickering, from Mansfield Woodhouse.

The group has received recognition from Stephen Fry, among other high profile supporters.

Gav said: “We started the group in the first lockdown as a network of support for men – male suicide accounts for two-out-of-three suicides in the UK.

Gav Topley with group member, Tom Chantry - fundraising together for Lads' Advice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have men from all backgrounds, but all equally a part of this fantastic support system.

“The group is a safe place to have a chat, have a laugh and exchange advice. We can signpost mental health support too.”

The group also holds fundraising dinners at Cambridge University and is currently raising money the the charity PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide.

Gav said: “We have raised £15,530 of our £20,000 target. I am so proud of the efforts from the group.”

Stephen Fry has shared his support for Lads' Advice, as he posed with his personalised mug.

Businesses across Mansfield have reached out to support the lads’ group.

Jonathan Edwards, owner of The Red Bar & Grill, on Bancroft Lane, Mansfield, among other pubs in the area, said: “This group offers that vital lifeline and support system to young men with mental health struggles.

“I personally know of two young local lads that sadly lost their lives to suicide.

“Mansfield, like most areas really does have a growing problem with male suicide.

“It is a subject that we all need to address and face head on as a community and this initiative prevents the sheer devastation that male suicide leaves behind in its wake.

“If we can help by spreading awareness of this amazing support network, then that can only be a positive thing for everyone in Mansfield and Ashfield.”

Gav said Phoenix Brazilian Jiu Jitsu & Fitness, a gym on Botany Avenue, Mansfield, will be holding a free mental health course in Mansfield on September 25 and 26.