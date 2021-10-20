Mansfield jobseekers in luck as supermarket Asda announces seasonal vacancies

Asda, which has stores in Old Mill Lane, Forest Town, a smaller site off Bancroft Lane, Mansfield, and another in Priestric Road, Sutton, says it is recruiting thousands of temporary staff nationally to fill a variety of roles, including serving customers, replenishing shelves, picking, packing and delivering online orders.

And some of the temporary roles could be extended into the New Year to cover permanent colleagues who take holidays after the busy Christmas period.

Hayley Tatum, Chief People Officer at Asda, said: “We will do all we can to make sure customers have a fantastic Christmas and recruiting an extra 15,000 colleagues across our stores, depots and home delivery service will help us to provide them with great products and excellent service when they shop with us during the festive season.”

Asda in Forest Town

Leeds-based Asda opened up its Christmas home delivery slots to Delivery Pass customers on Tuesday (October 19), and will further open this up to all other customers on Thursday, October 28.

A spokesperson for Asda could not confirm exactly how many people would be recruited to either of Mansfield’s Asda stores but said that more information on the roles available and details of how to apply were available on Asda’s careers website www.asda.jobs

It is the latest retailer in the Mansfield area to announce seasonal recruitment, with rival Morrisons also recruiting Christmas staff, and retailers Sports Direct, toy store Smyths, JD Sports and Boots also looking for Christmas staff.