Police target speeding motorists at scene of Mansfield fatal crash

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield Operation Reacher team carried out speed checks, yesterday evening, March 17.

A team spokesman said: “The team have been conducting Fatal Four speed checks on Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley, at the location where a father and son tragically died following a crash.”

John Woodcock, aged 44, of Sutton, known as Dan to his family and friends, and his two-year-old son, Lewis, died in hospital following the collision, close to the junction with Pleasley Hill, on January 15.

Speeding motorists were targeted by police officers.

The team said: “In light of this tragic incident, it appears many motorists still speed on this road as a total of 13 motorists were stopped and tickets issued after being found driving in excess of the 30mph speed limit, ranging from 36-48mph.

“The team would like to remind motorists speed really does kill and therefore please respect the speed limits on the roads.”

The four main causes of people being killed or seriously injured on our roads are known by the emergency services as the Fatal Four: inappropriate speed; using a mobile phone; not wearing a seatbelt; and drink/drug driving.

