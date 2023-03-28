For the first time, Mansfield Council's cultural services team will be hosting the Mansfield Carnival, a full day of free family fun including live music, activities, crafts, food, face-painting, walkabout entertainers and a carnival parade to celebrate Mansfield's Windrush generation.

It is taking place on Saturday, June 17, in and around Market Place in Mansfield town centre, from 10am-3pm.

The council is now running free family dance classes with a view to participants being part of the day’s parade.

A sneak peek of one of the costumes for the first ever Mansfield Carnival

The classes will be led by Maria Slack and are taking place at Mansfield Palace Theatre on Tuesdays, from 6.30-8.30pm, and Ladybrook Community Centre on Thursdays, from 7-8.15pm.

Maria said: “Our carnival dance classes are a great opportunity to experience, either for the first time or just try it with one of our amazing instructors.

“If you enjoy dancing, this class is for you. You will learn some cool moves, loosen up your body and workout to the latest soca, RnB, Afrobeats remix music and many more music types with positive vibes.

“You will develop your fitness, raise your performance ability and further your knowledge across a variety of dance genres, all helping you to gain confidence, gain a solid foundation across a range of commercial styles from urban street to commercial dance.

“Fun high energy choreography routines will be taught step by step until you're ready for the road and time to show your amazing colourful carnival costumes.”

For more information, or to sign up, email or call Maria on [email protected] or 07367 304154.

At the carnival you will also have the chance to learn more about the Windrush generation in Mansfield.

An exhibition, ‘It Runs Through Us', is currently in place at Mansfield Museum until the November 30, to celebrate the district's Windrush generation, migration and black history.