News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Eleanor Williams jailed after fabricating sexual abuse claims
3 hours ago Royal Mail warning as bad weather causes delays
4 hours ago Covonia, Day & Night Nurse among 20 medicines recalled in UK
5 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson applies for a temporary car park on Diddly Squat Farm
6 hours ago UK TikTok ban not being ruled out by government
7 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats

Young ‘police’ in Shirebrook helping to stop speeding motorists

Mini police officers in Shirebrook's have made helpful reminders for motorists after reports of speeding cars in

By Shelley Marriott
Published 14th Mar 2023, 15:44 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 16:13 GMT

Children from Model Village Primary School, part of Derbyshire Police’s Mini Police scheme, have made posters about speeding.

A post on the Facebook page of Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team said: “We have had reports of cars speeding through the village of Scarcliffe and also concerns from Shirebrook residents regarding speeding through the town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“While we will continue to conduct speed checks in our area we would like to share some posters made by our Mini Police at Model Village Primary School, asking for drivers to slow down and remember, it’s 30.”

Shirebrook Mini Police have made posters to help stop speeding motorists
Shirebrook Mini Police have made posters to help stop speeding motorists
Shirebrook Mini Police have made posters to help stop speeding motorists
Most Popular
Read More
Counterfeit notes in circulation in Derbyshire

And the scheme has been rolled out to Langwith Bassett Junior Academy, with a Mini Police station opened there by community support officers Samantha Fellows and Evan Mason.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Facebook post said: “We're pleased the children all said they knew they could trust us if they see us out and about and know what to do in an emergency, well done everyone. Thank you Langwith Bassett Junior Academy for inviting us in.”