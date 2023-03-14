Children from Model Village Primary School, part of Derbyshire Police’s Mini Police scheme, have made posters about speeding.

A post on the Facebook page of Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team said: “We have had reports of cars speeding through the village of Scarcliffe and also concerns from Shirebrook residents regarding speeding through the town.

“While we will continue to conduct speed checks in our area we would like to share some posters made by our Mini Police at Model Village Primary School, asking for drivers to slow down and remember, it’s 30.”

Shirebrook Mini Police have made posters to help stop speeding motorists

And the scheme has been rolled out to Langwith Bassett Junior Academy, with a Mini Police station opened there by community support officers Samantha Fellows and Evan Mason.

