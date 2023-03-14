Young ‘police’ in Shirebrook helping to stop speeding motorists
Mini police officers in Shirebrook's have made helpful reminders for motorists after reports of speeding cars in
Children from Model Village Primary School, part of Derbyshire Police’s Mini Police scheme, have made posters about speeding.
A post on the Facebook page of Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team said: “We have had reports of cars speeding through the village of Scarcliffe and also concerns from Shirebrook residents regarding speeding through the town.
“While we will continue to conduct speed checks in our area we would like to share some posters made by our Mini Police at Model Village Primary School, asking for drivers to slow down and remember, it’s 30.”
And the scheme has been rolled out to Langwith Bassett Junior Academy, with a Mini Police station opened there by community support officers Samantha Fellows and Evan Mason.
A Facebook post said: “We're pleased the children all said they knew they could trust us if they see us out and about and know what to do in an emergency, well done everyone. Thank you Langwith Bassett Junior Academy for inviting us in.”