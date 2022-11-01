Christmas comes early to Sutton as decorations start to go up
It might only be November 1, but Sutton is already gearing up for Christmas.
Christmas decorations have started to go up in Portland Square and Low Street.
Portland Square and Low Street will see a mass of Christmas Lights, a huge tree and a surprise 3D installation.
The lights switch on is taking place on Thursday, November 17, in Sutton Market Place car park, from 4.30pm to 7.30pm.
Coun David Hennigan said: “Everyone knows that Christmas comes early in Sutton.
"Evidence shows that a great Christmas Lights display and amazing tree attracts shoppers and brings people into our Town Centre.
"We’ve started really early this year. We hope our brilliant displays and yuletide atmosphere will bring more and more people to use our shops and enjoy our award winning indoor market as we gear up for our best and longest Christmas ever.”