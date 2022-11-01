Christmas decorations have started to go up in Portland Square and Low Street.

Portland Square and Low Street will see a mass of Christmas Lights, a huge tree and a surprise 3D installation.

The lights switch on is taking place on Thursday, November 17, in Sutton Market Place car park, from 4.30pm to 7.30pm.

Coun David Hennigan starts the job of unravelling over 200 metres of Christmas Lights to go up in Portland Square, Sutton

Coun David Hennigan said: “Everyone knows that Christmas comes early in Sutton.

"Evidence shows that a great Christmas Lights display and amazing tree attracts shoppers and brings people into our Town Centre.