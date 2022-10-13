Mansfield Innovation Centre helps create more jobs thanks to £1.2 million funding boost

In the past six months the centre’s innovation director, David Smith, has helped ten of its resident businesses successfully secure 13 grants from various local and regional funds, totalling more than £120,000. He has also delivered more than 150 hours of intensive one-to-one business coaching to Centre customers.

More than 20 new jobs will also be created as a result of the grant funding and support, while five existing roles will be safeguarded.

David Smith said: “We’re delighted to have been able to support so many great businesses in Mansfield Innovation Centre over the past six months, helping them to secure grant funding and giving them the tools and knowledge they need to realise their growth potential.

David Smith, Mansfield Innovation Centre director

“The results of our efforts speak for themselves and will have a significant impact on the local economy as we head into the second half of the year.

“Providing intensive support is a big part of what we do here at Mansfield Innovation Centre.

“As well as providing high-quality office space for growing local businesses, we also aim to provide all our customers with a bespoke package of support to help them achieve their goals and overcome any issues or challenges they may be facing.

“This includes intensive one-to-one coaching and mentoring to help businesses develop the strategies they need to support every stage of their growth, as well as practical support to access grant funding and build vital connections with other businesses and support organisations.”

One of the businesses to benefit from the support is Mansfield Bi-Folding Doors, part of the Integra Windows Group.

The firm became a customer at Mansfield Innovation Centre in 2021, when its managing director, Michael Irwin, was looking for additional space to grow the business.

Michael said: “The support we’ve received from David and the team since joining Mansfield Innovation Centre has been fantastic. We’ve been able to successfully apply for three different pots of grant funding which wouldn’t have been possible without David’s support.

