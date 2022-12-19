Staff and customers at businesses at Mansfield Innovation Centre rallied around to donate Christmas gifts to King’s Mill Hospital, Sutton.

Gifts and cash were donated to the hospital’s elderly and children’s wards.

Joy Wilson, hospital community involvement co-ordinator, said: “We used the funds to provide a Christmas ‘goody bag’ for the homeless.

Nicola De Lucis, Hannah Forster, of Personnel Solutions (Midlands), Emma Nunn, Hannah Hickman, of Mansfield Innovation Centre and Nick Egan, of Wenham Mortgages, with gifts donated to Kings Mill Hospital.

“It usually contains a hat and gloves, some toiletries and chocolates. It is all new and gifted in a nice bag and always well received.”

Emma Nunn, centre assistant manager, said: “My team and our businesses within the centre wanted to give something back to the community at this special time of the year, so we arranged a collection of gifts for patients at our local hospital and those less fortunate than ourselves.