Mansfield initiative aimed to bridge the disability employment gap receives national recognition

Portland Pathways opened in 2017 and has hubs in Mansfield and Sutton.

It offers programmes and one to one support to help people with disabilities and mental health challenges develop skills and prepare for and find employment.

In partnership with the Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, the Recovery College courses help to improve mental health, and the one to one counselling sessions enable people to overcome barriers to employment.

Portland Pathways were finalists for the Equality Trailblazer Award at the British Chambers of Commerce Annual Awards

Tim Richmond OBE, chair of Governors, said: “We are extremely proud of the national recognition Portland Pathways received as finalists in the British Chambers of Commerce Awards.

"The team have worked hard to create and grow the Pathways initiative which provides vital, life-changing services to hundreds of vulnerable people each year.

"In its short four years, it has already achieved so much and we have exciting plans to further increase its impact across the county next year.”

Dr Mark Dale, principal and CEO, said: “As part of the Portland charity group, Portland Pathways supports our vision of providing a lifetime of opportunity for people with disabilities.

"Pathways aims to tackle these challenges locally by providing courses to improve people’s mental health and well-being and supporting disabled people to find long-term work.”