Festive fundraising fayre at Mansfield college supports number of charities

Organised by early years and health and social care students, the festive fayre saw sales of cakes, sweets, chocolate reindeer, wax melts and candles to students and staff, along with the chance to win a selection of prizes.

Visitors could win prizes through the ‘naughty or nice’ roulette game as well as take part in a ‘high-low’ card game to win gifts such as festive food and soft drinks, bath bombs and candles.

Through the sale of prize raffles to win hampers, a tombola and guessing the name of the bear and the number of sweets in a jar, as well as both groups’ Go Fund Me pages, £1,209.12 was raised which will be shared to local and national charities such as Women’s Aid, NSPCC, Wish Upon a Star, Cancer Research UK, Little Princess Trust, Marie Curie, Endometriosis UK, SENSE, Support Dogs and many more.

Students created their own fun games for customers to win prizes

Head of department for early years, education travel and tourism, Leigh Jarvis, said: “I was thrilled to see so many people enjoying the atmosphere at the market. Each of the stalls had plenty of customers buying, winning and donating money – it was a great atmosphere.

“Thanks go to everyone at college who generously supported the students and their teams who made this happen.”

Lots of thought went into choosing their charities