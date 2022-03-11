Six-year-old Alexa and his owner Jess Allen won the Working Group title at Crufts 2022 on Thursday, March 10, qualifying him for a place in the Best in Show final on Sunday at Birmingham’s NEC.

Over 16,000 dogs are competing over the four days for one of just seven places in the Crufts final and a chance to win the most celebrated title in the world of dogs.

Jess said: “I can’t believe that we have won, he is just a dream dog, but I never thought we would do this well.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured is Working Group winner Jess Allen with Akela the Siberian husky and judge Robin Newhouse and Linsay Hoyle Speaker of the House of Commons.

"I can’t stop crying from happiness. This is my childhood dream come true, I always watched Crufts as a child and I loved animals growing up, always wanting a Husky – but to have a Crufts winning show dog is just amazing.

"He’s got a cheeky character and he’s very noisy but he is also a cuddle monster, and thinks he’s a cat – he climbs on your shoulders and, as big as he is, he gets in the smallest of spaces."

Vanessa McAlpine, Crufts Show Manager, said: “The performance of Jess and Alexa enabling the pair to progress to the prestigious Best in Show final on Sunday is a great achievement for them both. They should both be incredibly proud of their hard work and determination.

“We wish them lots of luck in what is sure to be an incredible performance in Best of Show on Sunday evening.”