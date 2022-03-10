Warsop man attacked ‘life-long’ pal while brandishing a broken bottle

Connor Davies sent his former pal a Whatsapp video of him posing with a knife and saying: "You f****** listen and listen good. I'm going to cut your throat you f****** mug. I will be waiting for you. I will cut you, you f****** mug."

Davies sent the video at 9.20pm, on January 26, and was waiting for him in Warsop after he finished work at 10pm, said prosecutor Caroline Sellars.

He shouted "come on then, come on then" and threw a number of punches in an attack that lasted around five minutes.

Nottingham Crown Court.

He smashed a wine bottle so it became sharpened and hurled it. Davies walked away, but found his victim moments later and threw more punches, until they were separated.

Shortly afterwards, the 31-year-old ran at his victim again, brandishing a different glass bottle, shouting - "I'm going to slit your throat. I am going to get to you. I know where you live."

Jennifer Wells, mitigating, said there had been no contact since Davies was arrested and no restraining order had been requested.

“This was a very difficult situation for Mr Davies,” she said. "He has had time to reflect. He can see the harm that he has caused. He has been the victim of an attack himself.

"He is limiting his alcohol. He is working on a 1pm to 9pm shift and goes straight home from work.

"He takes full responsibility and deeply regrets what happened.”

Davies, of Burns Lane, Warsop, admitted making threats to kill and common assault when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on February 18.

Speaking at Nottingham Crown Court, Recorder William Edis QC told Davies he "didn't have a great deal of choice but to plead guilty, as the video was self-explanatory."

But he asked: "It is inconceivable the two wouldn't meet each other in Warsop - and how safe is that? Is there a cordon sanitaire?

"What exactly is going to happen in this tiny place? There is a role for tempers to cool.”

Sentencing was adjourned until Friday, March 11, so more information about a potential restraining order can be obtained.