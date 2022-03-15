Mansfield husky Akela and owner Jess miss out on 'top dog' spot at Crufts final

Six-year-old Akela and his owner Jess Allen won the Working Group title at Crufts 2022 on Thursday, March 10, qualifying him for a place in the Best in Show final on Sunday at Birmingham’s NEC.

Over 16,000 dogs competed over the four days for one of just seven places in the Crufts final and a chance to win the most celebrated title in the world of dogs.

But in the end, This year’s Best in Show was awarded to flat coated retriever Baxer, who beat the other six finalists.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured is Working Group winner Jess Allen with Akela the Siberian husky and judge Robin Newhouse and Linsay Hoyle Speaker of the House of Commons.

Baxer had also previously won the top prize in the Gun Dog group earlier in the weekend.

Speaking following their Working Group victory, Jess said: “I can’t believe that we have won, he is just a dream dog, but I never thought we would do this well.

"I can’t stop crying from happiness. This is my childhood dream come true, I always watched Crufts as a child and I loved animals growing up, always wanting a Husky – but to have a Crufts winning show dog is just amazing.

"He’s got a cheeky character and he’s very noisy but he is also a cuddle monster, and thinks he’s a cat – he climbs on your shoulders and, as big as he is, he gets in the smallest of spaces."

Vanessa McAlpine, Crufts Show Manager, said: “They should both be incredibly proud of their hard work and determination.”