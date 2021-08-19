Mansfield housing development in running for national award
The construction team of a new housing development in Mansfield is among the best in the country to be named a regional winner in a national construction excellence awards scheme launched by housebuilder Persimmon Homes.
Just two miles from Mansfield city centre the Avalon development is well placed with easy access to the M1 as well as the everyday amenities and the local countryside. Featuring a collection of two, three and four-bedroom properties Avalon has a home to meet all budgets and lifestyle.
Neil Follows, managing director of Persimmon Homes Nottingham, said: “We want to celebrate the people who take personal ownership of their work, taking genuine pride in the homes they hand over to our valued customers.
“It really is a team effort at Avalon. Under the leadership of site managers, Alan Fox and Adam Revuelta they have built a great team and are committed to delivering on quality and care.”
Andrew Fuller, group construction director, said: “Over the past two years Persimmon has undergone a comprehensive review of operations, resulting in the introduction of ‘The Persimmon Way’, a national framework for construction and customer care quality which is transforming the business.
“These awards will identify those site teams that have embraced The Persimmon Way and demonstrated initiative and outstanding management skills, encouraging everyone involved on their development to excel.”
