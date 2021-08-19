During a series of coordinated raids in Doncaster, Mansfield, Nottingham, King’s Lynn, Birmingham and Sandiacre last year, cannabis with a street value estimated at more than £500,000 was discovered.

Officers were led to the addresses after months of investigation into the gang led by Albanian gang leader Egi Tafa.

The drugs were grown by a team of Albanian gardeners who tended to the drugs in properties across the UK.

The drugs, once cultivated, were then supplied to Midlands based dealers Brett Simpson and Callum Clarke, who is from Rainworth, who then sold to users across Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, and Staffordshire.

After Clarke’s arrest officers carried out further investigation into his drug dealing activities.

It was found that, as well as dealing large quantities of cannabis, Clarke was also a major cocaine dealer and was involved in the importation of the drug from Europe into the UK.

Clarke, 31, of Linnet Drive, Rainworth, was sentenced to ten years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply cannabis, importation of cocaine and possession of a section 1 firearm.

Along with Clarke, Egi Tafa, 24, of Calderdale, Nottingham was sentenced to five years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply cannabis.

Stephen Perry, 29, of Smalley Drive, Derby was sentenced to three years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply cannabis.

Mevlan Koci, 29, of Calderdale, Nottingham was sentenced to two years and seven months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply cannabis.

Brett Simpson, 29, of Meadow Lane, Chaddesden, Derby was sentenced to two years and one month after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply cannabis.

Mirand Koci, 31, of NFA was sentenced to 20 months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply cannabis.

Drilon Losha, 24, Of NFA was sentenced to four months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply cannabis.

Olsian Hysi, 27, of NFA was sentenced to four months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply cannabis.