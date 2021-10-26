Michelle Aitken, who lives in Lincoln, had previously been working for Redrow Homes for 14 years, before taking her new role where she’ll oversee all of the housebuilder’s developments.

Michelle said: “Rippon Homes really appealed to me due to being a smaller, family-oriented business in comparison to a larger PLC where I was working before.

“The transition has been great. The members of staff are very close-knit, and I feel like my input is valued on wider decisions.

“No one day is the same in this job which I love. My main responsibilities are assisting the sales manager and supporting the site teams.

"I am making sure the developments are looking their best, liaising with our customers to ensure a first class journey. I also get to travel around a lot between the developments and the head office.

“I’m really enjoying being with the team and helping to put a smile on their face. I want to keep learning so I can be the best at what I am doing and flourish in this new role.”

Ian Dyke, managing director at Rippon Homes, said: "Her previous experience in the construction industry will go a long way in helping our site teams."