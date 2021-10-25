More than 30 people in Sutton and Mansfield hospitals with coronavirus

NHS England data shows that the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on Tuesday, October 19 was 36, up from 24 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at the trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 9 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 33.

The trust runs Mansfield Community Hospital and Sutton’s King’s Mill Hospital, as well as Newark Hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

King's Mill Hospital, Sutton.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for nine coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show, up from six on the same day the previous week, but down 40 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 15.

The trust runs community health and mental services throughout the area, including Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill.

Across England there were 6,099 people in hospital with Covid as of October 19, with 733 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 10 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 5 per cent.

The figures also show that 41 new Covid patients were admitted to SFH hospitals in the week to October 17, up from 20 in the previous seven days, while three were admitted to Nottinghamshire Healthcare centres.