Mansfield housebuilder donates 1,550 trees for 50 years in celebration of The Queen’s life
Persimmon Homes is marking its 50th anniversary by donating 1,550 trees to The Queen’s Green Canopy, helping to celebrate and honour the life of Queen Elizabeth II.
Fran Leedham, group sustainability director, said: “I’m proud that in our 50th year we’re able to honour and celebrate the remarkable life of Queen Elizabeth II, while making a positive contribution to the environment and communities in which we operate.
“As a business, we are passionate about building sustainable communities. Enhancing the biodiversity of our sites is an important part of our sustainability strategy – in 2021 we planted ten trees per home we built.
“As a responsible homebuilder, we set ourselves stretching sustainability targets for our business, and I couldn’t think of a more fitting way to mark the important milestone of 50 years of Persimmon, than to honour The Queen.”