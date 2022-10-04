Mansfield housebuilder donates 1,550 trees for 50 years in celebration of The Queen’s life

Fran Leedham, group sustainability director, said: “I’m proud that in our 50th year we’re able to honour and celebrate the remarkable life of Queen Elizabeth II, while making a positive contribution to the environment and communities in which we operate.

“As a business, we are passionate about building sustainable communities. Enhancing the biodiversity of our sites is an important part of our sustainability strategy – in 2021 we planted ten trees per home we built.

