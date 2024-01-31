Mansfield hospital extends blood test services with new Saturday clinics
Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation trust is proud to announce an expansion of its phlebotomy – blood test – services with the introduction of additional Saturday clinics in the Tony Hughes Centre, at Mansfield Community Hospital on Stockwell Gate, Mansfield.
The drop-in clinic will be open on the following Saturdays; February 3, 10, 17 and 24, and March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30.
All these clinics will take place from 8am to 12pm and there is no need to book an appointment.
Patients must have a referral from a general practitioner (GP) or their hospital team to have a blood test at these clinics.
Lauren Brown, the outpatients matron for Sherwood Forest Hospitals said: “At Sherwood Forest Hospitals we recognise the importance of offering convenient and efficient healthcare services.
“By extending the operating hours of our blood test clinic, we hope to better serve our community and ensure that vital health checks are accessible to everyone.”
The Saturday clinics are part of a trial and depending on the uptake between now and March 16 could be extended beyond this date.
The Community Diagnostics Centre, which is the first in Nottinghamshire, is already offering a one-stop shop for various tests during a single visit.
This means patients can receive quicker assurance of an 'all clear' or start more timely medical treatment following a diagnosis.
Work is due to start soon on a purpose-built facility which is expected to open in March 2025.