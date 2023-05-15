The Sherwood Community Unit was opened by Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust in a former care home on Park Road in May 2022, to provide “transitional care for patients who had received treatment and medical attention, but were ready to be discharged once their care packages with care homes and community teams had been arranged”.

One year on, the unit has cared for nearly 800 patients and played a vital part in freeing-up hospital beds for those who need them most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it has been so successful in “providing a solution to patient discharge pressures” at the trust’s three hospitals – Sutton’s King’s Mill, Mansfield Community and Newark – it has been decided to retain the facility and transfer it to a permanent home at Mansfield Community Hospital, “as a more cost-effective use of resources”.

Clare Haywood, Chatsworth unit ward sister, left, with Ros Roddy, Mansfield Community Hospital matron.

Phil Bolton, SFH chief nurse, said: “The unit has had a positive impact in alleviating winter pressures and keeping essential NHS services running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By relocating the unit into Mansfield Community Hospital, we will be able to transfer patients even more easily and efficiently while retaining the same innovative approach to continuing to care for our patients in the best possible way.”

It will now be known as the Chatsworth Centre in its new home.