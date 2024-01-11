Mansfield homecare company to create up to 50 jobs as part of 'growth' plan

A family-run company in Mansfield has announced plans to create up to 50 new jobs over the next 12 months in order to meet the “increasing demand for its care and support at home” services.

Caremark Mansfield and Ashfield is seeking to add to its current 100-strong team of carers and office staff who deliver home care services across the area.

The services cover everything from specialist support for people with physical disabilities and end of life care, through to simple tasks such as meal preparation, shopping, and companionship.

Simon and Joanne Ford (middle) with their care manager Chloe Holmes (wearing black and white) and other members of the Caremark team.

The company, which has its head office in Sutton, was set up in 2013 but its current owners, husband and wife team Simon and Joanne Ford, took over the business in March 2020.

The couple used to work in disaster management before coming into the care sector, so despite this monumental obstacle put in the way, they were able to use their experience to work their way through the pandemic with the support of their team, and the company has continued to grow ever since.

Simon and Joanne have now set a target of increasing the number of hours of care they provide each week from 2,000 to 3,000 in 2024.

And to do this they hope to recruit up to 50 new carers to help deliver this care.

Simon and Joanne said: “We have an excellent relationship with Nottinghamshire Council from which the majority of the customers we currently support are referred from, but we also have many privately funded customers too and our plan is to increase this side of the business in 2024.

“Nottinghamshire has an ageing population, with the number of people aged 65 and over expected to increase by over 30% in the next ten years, so demand for homecare is only going to increase further in our area.

“As one of the longest-established homecare companies in Mansfield, we believe we are in strong position to deliver the services people need, but we will only achieve this by attracting more carers.