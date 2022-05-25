With more developments in progress than ever before, Rippon Homes has been expanding its team by taking on new employees as well as making promotions within the business.

Jennifer Mee, 26, from Mansfield joined the developer in February 2022 as a Buyer where she works across all of Rippon Homes’ developments.

Jennifer said: “Rippon Homes is a local developer and works on a smaller scale compared to my previous experience.

"This gives me the opportunity to be more involved and have more responsibility which I thrive on. It gives me great pride when I achieve my goals.

“Since starting I have been made to feel very welcome by everybody. The site team are helpful and accommodating and the office staff have great spirit and are very supportive.”

For Jennifer, an average day involves monitoring the sites, communicating with suppliers to ensure sufficient supply, and investigating the supply chain to look at ways to improve processes.

Andrew Kelly, 45, also recently joined Rippon Homes’ commercial team as Quantity Surveyor, bringing with him a wealth of experience in the construction industry.

Andrew said: “I was attracted to working for Rippon Homes as it is a small tight knit company where all departments work closely together.”