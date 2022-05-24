Derbyshire marketing agency has expanded its team with two new recruits

Purpose Media has appointed Jodie Pringle as a content and marketing executive and Joshua Ware as a digital support technician apprentice.

Jodie was previously a freelance SEO and content writer, having gained experience working for the NHS where she held several roles.

She has experience of writing content for travel, mental health, lifestyle companies and small brands and will be working with Purpose Media clients to help create marketing strategies that build brand identity and online presence.

Jodie Pringle and Joshua Ware have joined Purpose Media

Her role will include creating multimedia content online for social media, website blog articles and other online content to maximise the effectiveness of organic search results (SEO) and paid advertising campaigns (PPC). In her spare time Jodie is also a book blogger and fiction writer.

Commenting on her new role, Jodie said: “When searching for my next career move, I was looking to work for a forward-thinking company in a supportive environment where I could develop further. Working at Purpose Media will enable me to expand my experience and widen my skills and knowledge of other sectors and business topics.”

Continuing its support for young people, Joshua joins Purpose Media on a Digital Marketing Apprenticeship provided by EMA Training. His ultimate goal is to support the website development team where he will learn to build new websites and implement ongoing improvements. Joshua plays the piano and also enjoys gaming and IT.