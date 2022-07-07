Mansfield home care provider celebrates second anniversary and aims for 'outstanding' results

People gathered for refreshment and cakes at Your Home Care’s offices, at The Sidings, to celebrate the anniversary.

Your Home Care, which provides individual home care to people across Nottinghamshire, was founded in July 2020 by friends Scott Marsh and Paul Pitchford.

Scott said the aim was a personal mission to raise home-care standards following varied experiences with healthcare for family members.

Staff, clients and families are all smiles as celebrations commence.

The organisation started small and now employs 30 staff, having picked up a variety of awards including being named one of the top 20 providers in the East Midlands by homecare.co.uk.

Paul said: “I am incredibly proud of the journey we’ve been on in the last two years.

“Considering we launched in the midst of a pandemic, we’ve been able to grow quickly and achieve many of the things we set out to do.

”We couldn’t have done it without the support of our clients and some of our wonderful partners in the community – to them we are incredibly grateful.”

Scott said: “The aim is to be the number one home care provider in Nottinghamshire.

“We have set ourselves up from the outset to be an outstanding organisation.

”Everything we do, everyone we bring on board, and every decision we make centres around this.”

Your Home Care is awaiting the reslt of an inspection by the Care Quality Commission health watchdog.

Scott said: “The goal has always been to achieve outstanding results. We are overwhelmed by incredibly positive feedback from clients and staff.