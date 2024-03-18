Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pat has been generously giving his time for three years to support the health and wellbeing of people across Nottinghamshire, by collecting groceries and essentials for isolated community members, delivering prescriptions and medical equipment to recently discharged hospital patients, and stewarding at local COVID-19 vaccination sites.

Pat’s support has protected the health of some of the most vulnerable people in his community, alongside contributing to the success of the biggest vaccination programme in history.

Pat is one of over 35,000 volunteers supporting vulnerable people, the NHS and healthcare teams across England through the NHS and Care Volunteer Responders programme.

Pat Kowalenko.

Pat hopes his achievement of 1,000 tasks will encourage fellow Nottinghamshire residents to step forward and give volunteering a go.

Pat Kowalenko, NHS and Care Volunteer Responders Volunteer, said: “I have been thoroughly enjoying my volunteering work since retiring. It feels great to use my career skills to help others.

“I would highly recommend volunteering to anyone. It offers a lot of flexibility as you can choose how much time you want to dedicate, what tasks you're comfortable with and how far you're willing to travel.

“For me, the best part about volunteering is the joy of putting smiles on people's faces. It's hard to find anything more rewarding than that.”

Those ready to make a difference can visit the website for more details on the volunteer activities available and how to sign up: nhscarevolunteerresponders.org

Sam Ward OBE, deputy CEO of Royal Voluntary Service, said: "Completing 1,000 tasks is a highly impressive accomplishment, and we are incredibly proud and thankful for Pat’s efforts.

“His hard work has undeniably made a positive impact in Nottinghamshire, supporting the NHS, healthcare teams, and those most vulnerable in the community.

“I’d encourage anyone feeling inspired to give back to visit our website and become a volunteer today.

“Whether you go on to complete one task, or one thousand, a single action can be all it takes to make a difference.”