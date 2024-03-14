Mansfield man spared immediate jail sentence for growing 64 cannabis plants in his loft

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers searched Jani Papa's home on Big Barn Lane on October 20 and found the plants "at varying stages of growth," said prosecutor Lauren Hemsley.

He played "a significant role with an expectation of significant financial advantage," she said, adding the offence has a starting point of one year in custody with a range of between 26 weeks and three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Philip Rooke, mitigating, said his client was of previous good character and deserved maximum credit for entering his guilty plea at the earliest opportunity.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

"He allowed his premises to be used and others set up the plants in his loft," he said. "He realises this was wrong. He didn't receive any financial reward.

"When the police arrived he told them where the plants were."

The court heard Papa has worked full time since he arrived in the UK in 2019, and his family and parents rely upon him for financial support.

Mr Rooke argued Papa played a lesser role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Papa, aged 36, now of Western Avenue, Mansfield, admitted cannabis production when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He received a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months because this was his first offence and there has been an early guilty plea.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.