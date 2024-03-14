Mansfield man spared immediate jail sentence for growing 64 cannabis plants in his loft
Officers searched Jani Papa's home on Big Barn Lane on October 20 and found the plants "at varying stages of growth," said prosecutor Lauren Hemsley.
He played "a significant role with an expectation of significant financial advantage," she said, adding the offence has a starting point of one year in custody with a range of between 26 weeks and three years.
Philip Rooke, mitigating, said his client was of previous good character and deserved maximum credit for entering his guilty plea at the earliest opportunity.
"He allowed his premises to be used and others set up the plants in his loft," he said. "He realises this was wrong. He didn't receive any financial reward.
"When the police arrived he told them where the plants were."
The court heard Papa has worked full time since he arrived in the UK in 2019, and his family and parents rely upon him for financial support.
Mr Rooke argued Papa played a lesser role.
Papa, aged 36, now of Western Avenue, Mansfield, admitted cannabis production when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.
He received a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months because this was his first offence and there has been an early guilty plea.
He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.
The presiding magistrate said he had shown remorse and the court decided to give him another chance. The 64 cannabis plants were forfeited and destroyed.