Mansfield has the highest number of unpaid carers in their 50s in the UK

The latest figures from the 2021 census of England and Wales come as the leader of a care charity said the social care system would "collapse" without the work of unpaid carers.

The census asked people to indicate if they look after, or give any help or support to, anyone because they have “long-term physical or mental health conditions or illnesses, or problems related to old age”.

Data from the Office for National Statistics shows 12,072 people in Mansfield were looking after someone without being paid when the census was carried out in March 2021 – 11.5 per cent of the population over five years old in the area.

The true number of unpaid carers could be far higher than the census suggests.

The data revealed that the town has the highest population of people aged 55-59 who are providing unpaid care – at 21.8 per cent.

Ashfield is also among the highest in the country with 20.3 per cent in the same age group claiming to be unpaid carers.

The lowest proportions are all in London, starting with Kensington & Chelsea, 11.5 per cent, then Newham, 12.2 per cent, City of London & Westminster, 12.3 per cent, Southwark, 12.4 per cent, and Hammersmith & Fulham, 12.6 per cent.

Helen Walker, chief executive of Carers UK, said: “Most people consider themselves to be a partner, husband, wife, son, daughter, good friend or neighbour and don’t recognise themselves as unpaid carers.

“We know there are potentially many more hidden carers out there that could be getting information, advice and support and it’s essential that public services recognise this in their planning and delivery.”

In Mansfield, 6,491 people were providing more than 20 hours of unpaid care a week in 2021 – including 3,886 people doing so for more than 50 hours a week.

Ms Walker said that without the work of unpaid carers, “our health and social care systems would quite simply collapse”.