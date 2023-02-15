From Dolly Parton to 'Ugly Duckling' - 10 things to do this weekend in Mansfield area

1 . Animal antics at White Post

White Post Farm at Farnsfield is always a fun place to be, and this half-term week is no exception. Until (and including) Sunday, it is staging 'Animal Antics' sessions, whereby youngsters are challenged to hunt out as many animal facts as they can and fill in an activity sheet. They can enjoy breakfast with meerkats, a walkabout with wallabies and learn all about armadillos, rare-breed pigs, giant bunnies and spectacular birds of prey, among others.

Photo: Submitted