From Dolly Parton to 'Ugly Duckling' - 10 things to do this weekend in Mansfield area

Half-term is in full swing, and another weekend is almost upon us. So what are we waiting for? Let’s get out there and enjoy ourselves!
The main focus remains on events and activities for the kids, given that we’re in the middle of the first school holiday of 2023. From animal antics and magical musical journeys to making Lego and building bird-boxes, there’s plenty to do.
But it’s not exactly quiet elsewhere either. Mansfield’s Palace Theatre stages a Dolly Parton musical and a children’s ballet, ‘Ugly Duckling’, while there’s a fascinating artwork exhibition to catch up with at Mansfield Library.
And over in Ashfield, the council is launching its annual Big Spring Clean, which invites locals to get involved in community litter-picks.
Whatever you get up to, please make sure to check the websites of the individual venues for opening times and any admission prices.
1. Animal antics at White Post
White Post Farm at Farnsfield is always a fun place to be, and this half-term week is no exception. Until (and including) Sunday, it is staging 'Animal Antics' sessions, whereby youngsters are challenged to hunt out as many animal facts as they can and fill in an activity sheet. They can enjoy breakfast with meerkats, a walkabout with wallabies and learn all about armadillos, rare-breed pigs, giant bunnies and spectacular birds of prey, among others.
2. Dolly Parton musical
A riproaring score by the queen of country music, Dolly Parton, is behind a production by Mansfield Operatic Society at the town's Palace Theatre from today (Wednesday) until Sunday. Based on the iconic 1980s film, '9 To 5: The Musical' is a hilarious, thought-provoking story of friendship and revenge as three workmates are pushed to boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss who is soon to get his comeuppance.
3. Join the Big Spring Clean
Ashfield District Council's Big Spring Clean is back from next Monday, so why not join one of many community litter-picks taking place across Sutton and Kirkby? A total of 16 schools and local businesses are getting involved in the event, which promises to be bigger and better than previous years. Residents can also leave an extra bag of household waste with their usual bin collection next week.
4. Making Lego day
Half-term week at Mansfield Museum on Leeming Street is really busy with children's activities most days, and the fun continues tomorrow (Thursday) with a 'Making Lego Day'. It's a free event, so just pop along with the kids, who will be taught how to use Lego bricks to build a space rocket or an astronaut. It takes place between 10 am and 2 pm.
