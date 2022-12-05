Millions of households are feeling the pinch at the tills this winter, as the soaring cost of fuel has a knock-on effect on everyday essentials.

In response, researchers from Leeds University and consumer champion Which? have created an index ranking areas on how likely they are to need support to access affordable and healthy food.

In Mansfield, 32 of the constituency's 67 neighbourhoods were ranked as within the worst 20 per cent for food affordability across England.

Which? has now launched an “affordable food for all” campaign.

The index combined factors such as the number of households on low income, proximity to large supermarkets, the number of children on free school meals, and the availability of online deliveries, to assess which areas were the most in need of access to healthy, reasonably-priced food.

Dr Michelle Morris, of Leeds University, said: “With so many people in the UK already suffering from food insecurity and the cost-of-living crisis making that much worse, we need to do all we can to support those most in need to access affordable, healthy and sustainable foods."

It calls on supermarkets to commit to clear and transparent pricing, access to affordable food ranges across all of their stores, and to prioritise price reductions over multi-buy promotions.

Office for National Statistics figures show the price of food and non-alcoholic drinks rose by 16.2 per cent in the 12 months to October – which it estimates to be the highest rate since 1980.

Sue Davies, Which? head of food policy, said millions of people were skipping meals due to the cost-of-living crisis.

She said: “Supermarkets have the ability to take action and make a real difference to communities all around the UK. That’s why we’re calling on them to ensure everyone has easy access to budget food ranges that enable healthy choices, can easily compare the price of products to get the best value and that promotions are targeted at supporting people most in need.”

