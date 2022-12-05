News you can trust since 1952
Car seized in Mansfield for lack of insurance, tax and MoT

Police seized a car in Mansfield after discovering it had no tax, no insurance and no MoT.

By Jon Ball
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Dec 2022, 9:52am

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield south neighbourhood policing team seized the car from a road in the Portland area of town.

A police team spokesman said, following the seizure on December 2: “Checks showed the vehicle to have no tax, no MoT, and no insurance.

The car was seized in the Portland area of Mansfield.

“This serves as a reminder to motorists to ensure your vehicle is roadworthy, safely stored, taxed and insured.”