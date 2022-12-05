Car seized in Mansfield for lack of insurance, tax and MoT
Police seized a car in Mansfield after discovering it had no tax, no insurance and no MoT.
Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield south neighbourhood policing team seized the car from a road in the Portland area of town.
A police team spokesman said, following the seizure on December 2: “Checks showed the vehicle to have no tax, no MoT, and no insurance.
“This serves as a reminder to motorists to ensure your vehicle is roadworthy, safely stored, taxed and insured.”