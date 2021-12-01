Mansfield hairdressers win big at the British Hairdressing Awards 2021

Salon group Mark Leeson, which has branches in Mansfield and Chesterfield, was honoured with a remarkable five trophies at the award ceremony.

Among the award winners were artistic stylist at the Mansfield salon Olivia Binch who won Eastern Hairdresser of the Year and the prize for Newcomer of the Year went to Abbie Johnson, who is an up-and-coming stylist also at the Mansfield salon.

In addition, team members Lisa Graham and Joseph I’Anson, plus Andrea Giles and Terri Kay were inducted to the Hall of Fame, a rare accolade that acknowledges the outstanding achievement of three previous wins at the British Hairdressing Awards and Chesterfield salon manager, Shaun Hall, picked up the hotly contested prize for Midlands Hairdresser of the Year.

Olivia Binch won Eastern Hairdresser of the Year

Mark Leeson, managing director, and a previous winner of the British Hairdresser of the Year, International Hairstylist of the Year and Hall of Fame member himself described the wins as a true credit to his dedicated team. "Our whole philosophy at Mark Leeson is centred around education and opportunities.

"Our team get to travel the world and experience everything a career in hair can reward you with. To see them celebrated with the industry's top honours is a wonderful privilege."

