Chance to win prizes throughout December thanks to Visit Nottinghamshire

During the first 12 days of Christmas starting today (Wednesday, December 1) on social media Visit Notts will be giving away two brilliant gifts a day, including events, stays and tasty meals.

Many prizes will make for great Christmas presents, or the perfect treat for the lucky winners.

Nottinghamshire’s Tourism Board is also running a themed “Robin Hood vs. The Sherriff of Nottingham” giveaway, offering two different overnight stays in Nottinghamshire. You can follow in the footsteps of the adventurous rebel or live the lavish life of a sheriff. Both prizes offer an overnight stay, meal out and plenty of activities for the lucky winners.

Chance to win prizes throughout December

The Robin Hood themed holiday for a family of four includes a stay at Sherwood Hideaway, a tour of the legendary Sherwood Forest provided by RSPB Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre, a Robin Hood Town tour with Ezekial Bone and a meal at the picturesque Ye Olde Trip to Jerusalem.

And the Sheriff of Nottingham themed holiday for two includes a stay at Eastwood Hall and tickets to some of Nottingham and Nottinghamshire’s key visitor attractions including the D.H. Lawrence Museum in Eastwood, Nottingham Castle and the National Justice Museum.

Kinga Kapias, Visit Nottinghamshire’s marketing and communications manager, said: “We’re really pleased to be able to offer one of our biggest giveaways ever this year.

"Christmas was a little different last year and so it’s great to see that people are excited to come back into Nottingham to reconnect with friends and family.

“We have some brilliant prizes to give away for Christmas 2021 and they showcase the very best of what Notts has to offer. This year’s offering is one of the most ambitious yet, and there are lots of chances to win some fabulous prizes.