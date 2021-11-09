One of Respectful Care's new client relationship managers, Jade Pepper (left), enjoying her work, caring for clients Joyce and Brian.

Respectful Care took on 52 new carers during October alone, which is more than ever before, even though the sector has been plagued by staffing shortages.

The group, which provides tailored care services to people in their own homes, now employs more than 250 staff across its five branches.

Mark Docherty, chief executive officer of Respectful Care, said: “To have taken on 52 recruits in one month is phenomenal, especially given the current national shortage of care staff.

"There are several factors that make us an attractive place to work, but a key one is that we’ve recently increased our pay.

"We have also restructured the company to introduce client relationship managers and a mental-health first-aider to support our staff.

"Given the challenges of the last 18 months or so, it is essential that staff are sufficiently supported.

"It is something that is particularly appealing to people working in care, as well as those looking to enter the sector.”

Respectful Care, which has its headquarters at Park Road in Mansfield Woodhouse, was the brainchild of Scott Marsh after he was disgusted by the standard of care at home given to his own grandmother.

It now provides high-quality care to more than 750 elderly people or adults with learning difficulties across Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and South Yorkshire.

Last year, it was rated ‘Outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission and this year, it picked up three honours at the UK Home Care Awards.

However, it is keen to ensure its staff are looked after as well as its clients.

Mark added: “Flexible working hours offer our small teams of carers a better work-life balance.

"And training opportunities provide scope for professional and personal development, which is helping Respectful Care stand out from other employers.

"With issues still arising post-pandemic, it is reassuring to see there is still staffing expansion.

"Our desire for care staff hasn’t stopped with our recent recruitment successes.

"We are always in the lookout for recruits to join our caring family, so if a career in care sounds like something of interest, please visit our website, www.respectfulcare.co.uk for more information on our current vacancies.”