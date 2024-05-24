Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A grandmother from Mansfield posted a picture of a chicken-shaped wing that resembles her pet hen on Facebook, gaining national attention in the news – with multiple news outlets running the story.

Jude Verhees, of Meden Vale, was at a Mansfield KFC with her nine-year-old granddaughter when she noticed a chicken wing’s quirky shape and uncanny resemblance to her pet hen.

She said she was amazed to discover how the KFC wing looked exactly like her pet chicken, Tandoori.

Ms Verhees and her granddaughter visited the drive-through after picking up feed for Warren, her rescue hen.

Jude Verhees shared the photo on her Facebook account.

The unusual find sparked a debate online after the 46-year-old posted it on Facebook, finding it “really funny.”

The story was also picked up by Nottinghamshire Live, Yahoo News UK and Teeside Live.

She said: “I just think KFC has taken it a little bit too far by the chicken looking like a chicken.

“It's a ‘chicken chicken’ and I just put it on Facebook because I thought it was funny.”

Here is a picture of Jude's pet hen.

Ms Verhees has 12 chickens at home with a few of them being rescues.

She added: “It looked like Tandoori – one of my rescue chickens.

“My granddaughter thought it was hilarious but she did eat it.

“I thought it was amazing because it had a wing and everything.

“It was perfectly shaped and I couldn't believe it – we both found it really funny.”

As the picture shows, the wing shares a striking resemblance to a real chicken, from its shape and wings – from head to tail.