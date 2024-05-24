Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Charity Shop Sue, the well-known internet personality famous for her web series based in Bulwell, is set to attend a week-long arts and culture festival in Mansfield – as OneFest returns to tackle the stigma and social exclusion faced by learning disabled and autistic people.

This year’s OneFest festival will be held between July 11 and 17. A full breakdown of the week’s schedule can be found at www.onefest.uk

Thursday, July 11, will kick off the event with a Learning Disability workshop at Mansfield Central Library from 12-4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following that, a cabaret night will be held from 6-10pm at The Old Library, Mansfield.

Charity Shop Sue.

As described by event organisers, the evening will contain ‘raunchy burlesque and other fabulousness’ hosted by Nottinghamshire’s finest charity shop manager Charity Shop Sue and featuring Drag Syndrome, the worlds first drag collective featuring highly addictive queens & kings with Down-Syndrome and PB (Primal Bog).

Charity Shop Sue rose to fame in the British mockumentary web series of the same name broadcast on YouTube in 2019.

The series was filmed in Bulwell, Nottingham, in the fictional charity shop Sec*hand Chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue Tuke, also known as the ‘Queen of Bulwell’ by her adoring fans, is played by actress Selina Mosinski.

And although there is only one series, Sue regularly posts videos and TikToks about her antics, which has attracted worldwide fans with an interest in more Sue-centred content.

The burlesque event at the festival is free for conference attendees and costs £5 for external guests.

To book tickets for the event, visit www.gigantic.com/cabaret-night-tickets/mansfield-prior-s-well-brewery/2024-07-11-18-00