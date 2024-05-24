Internet star 'Charity Shop Sue' is coming to Mansfield this summer
This year’s OneFest festival will be held between July 11 and 17. A full breakdown of the week’s schedule can be found at www.onefest.uk
Thursday, July 11, will kick off the event with a Learning Disability workshop at Mansfield Central Library from 12-4pm.
Following that, a cabaret night will be held from 6-10pm at The Old Library, Mansfield.
As described by event organisers, the evening will contain ‘raunchy burlesque and other fabulousness’ hosted by Nottinghamshire’s finest charity shop manager Charity Shop Sue and featuring Drag Syndrome, the worlds first drag collective featuring highly addictive queens & kings with Down-Syndrome and PB (Primal Bog).
Charity Shop Sue rose to fame in the British mockumentary web series of the same name broadcast on YouTube in 2019.
The series was filmed in Bulwell, Nottingham, in the fictional charity shop Sec*hand Chances.
Sue Tuke, also known as the ‘Queen of Bulwell’ by her adoring fans, is played by actress Selina Mosinski.
And although there is only one series, Sue regularly posts videos and TikToks about her antics, which has attracted worldwide fans with an interest in more Sue-centred content.
The burlesque event at the festival is free for conference attendees and costs £5 for external guests.
To book tickets for the event, visit www.gigantic.com/cabaret-night-tickets/mansfield-prior-s-well-brewery/2024-07-11-18-00
The festival aims to “bring people together, with everyone welcome - disabled or not”.
