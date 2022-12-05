Mansfield girl Freya having a haircut for the princesses to help children with cancer

Freya Wilmot, aged five, who goes to Samuel Barlow Primary Academy in Clipstone, is having her hair cut at Artisans in Shirebrook on Saturday, December 10.

She is having about 12 inches cut off her hair, all of which is being donated to the Little Princess Trust, a UK charity which provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people, up to the age of 24, who have lost their hair as a result of cancer treatment or other illnesses.

Katy Milburn, Freya’s mum, said: “It was about 18 months ago when my old hairdresser in Doncaster mentioned it when Freya was going to have a haircut then and she decided she wanted to wait and grow it so she could ‘send her hair off to the princesses’, as she calls it.

Freya Wilmot is having her hair cut and donated to the Little Princess Trust this weekend

“My hairdresser told her she had just cut someone’s hair to donate to the Little Princess Trust and that’s where Freya got the idea from.

"So we decided to wait and do some fundraising for it and it’s just been really successful.

"She was aiming to raise £150, which is the cost of a wig fitting, but she’s surpassed that and is currently on something like £450.

"A local business, Swish Flooring in Mansfield Woodhouse, is also going to donate £150 as well.

"I just can’t believe the support we’ve had from the local community, it’s been phenomenal.

"I’m getting people sharing it on Facebook, people messaging me supporting me, it’s been brilliant.

"Freya has really enjoyed the fundraising and raising awareness of what she’s doing.

“She’s gone into school with her balloons and her stickers I said she could she set up a Justgiving page too and she’s been posing for pictures for that.

“Every day she’s been asking me ‘mummy, what’s the number now’ for how much has been raised and her face was a picture when she saw how much its been shared and all the support she’s had, it’s just been really exciting for her.

"I’m just so proud of her because there’s not much good around at the moment and so to see her doing something like this just makes my heart warm.