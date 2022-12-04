Peafield Lane Academy, on Litton Road, has been rated good by inspectors from education watchdog Ofsted, following a two-day visit.

In their newly published report, they said: “Pupils really enjoy coming to this school. They feel part of a big family.

“Peafield Lane Academy is a happy place to learn and grow. Pupils not only feel safe here, but get on well.”

Staff and pupils at Peafield Lane Academy celebrate their good Ofsted rating.

The report said “pupils like their lessons a lot” and “teachers want everyone to succeed”.

They said: “The education pupils receive across the curriculum continues to be good. As a result, the school’s motto is fulfilled. Pupils leave for secondary school ‘looking back with pride and

forward with confidence’.

Inspectors praised the early years’ education and added: “Leaders’ desire to ensure all pupils achieve their potential has led them to plan an ambitious curriculum. This identifies, from nursery year onwards, what pupils need to learn at different points across different subjects.

"Lessons run smoothly. The attention of even the youngest children does not wander. Pupils are highly respectful to their teachers, each other, and to visitors. They work hard.”

The report also recognised the happiness of staff, saying: “They believe the school is well led and that senior leaders do all they can to manage staff’s workload.”

To further improve, senior leaders at the school were urged to ensure these middle leaders receive the guidance and knowledge needed for them to become experts in their roles.

Tom Daniel, acting headteacher, was “delighted” with the outcome.

He said: “We are delighted Peafield Lane Academy continues to be a good school.

“The report has highlighted so many positives about the school and the hard work both staff and pupils carry out each and every day.

“The children should be proud of the praise the report has for their attitude to learning and respect for each other – they deserve to be the pride of their community.

“The academy will build on these positives and strive to take further steps on our journey of improvement.

“With the great staff team we have, I am sure that the future is bright for Peafield Lane Academy.”

