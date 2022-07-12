Mansfield furniture manufacturer wins £4 million contract for regeneration project in Sussex

Designed by Whittam Cox Architects, Sackville Road is an intergenerational urban village on a nine-acre site which will provide 564 apartments for rent in six buildings.

Deanestor will manufacture and install 572 bespoke kitchens for the studios and one, two and three-bed apartments and offices, and 916 fitted wardrobes.

This is Deanestor’s second project for a Moda Living neighbourhood.

Deanestor has been awarded a £4m fitout contract for a £260m build-to-rent community in Hove, East Sussex.

William Tonkinson, managing director of Deanestor, said: “We are delighted to have secured our second and largest contract for Moda to date.

"Our sister company Offsite Solutions is providing the bathroom pods for this development, which means that between both businesses, we have been awarded more than £8m of contracts for Sackville Road.”

Construction, which is on the site of a disused industrial park, is now underway and scheduled for completion in 2024.

Also now underway is a £3m furniture and fitout contract for a new build-to rent neighbourhood for Moda in Glasgow.

On this project, Deanestor is working with Robertson Group to provide the kitchens and fitted wardrobes for Moda Holland Park.

This will bring the total number of kitchens being manufactured by Deanestor for Moda to more than 1,000 and wardrobes to more than 1,500.