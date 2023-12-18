Mansfield friends off to the Caribbean after being crowned the UK's best mates

Mansfield pair Jack Kirk and Joe Hague are set to jet off to the Caribbean after being named the UK’s best mates.

The pair have won KISS FM breakfast’s competition to find the best friends in the UK – and Jack and Joe have emeged as the champions.

Over the past few months, KISS FM breakfast show hosts Jordan and Perri have on tour across the UK with Diversity.

And whilst they’ve been on the road, they have been searching for the UK’s best mate.

Jack Kirk (left) and Joe Hague have been crowned the UK's best mates by KISS FM. Photo: Submitted

After months of searching they finally whittled it down to just two pairs of friends to the grand final as Jack and Joe took on Emily and Ells from Welwyn Garden City in an epic 24 -hour challenge.

Both pairs were locked in a small, dark room at KISS FM – without their phones or any personal belongings – and put through the ultimate friends test by Jordan, Perri and the whole KISS squad.

These tests included having to look after a crying baby – which Joe said was the toughest part for him - as well as listen to Jordan and Perri sing a rather unique version of ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas’ on loop for a full hour, which Jack said he found the most difficult part to get through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair who survived longest in the room would win but when the time came and both teams had made it through the full 24 hours, Jack and Joe won a tense tie-breaker to be crowned the UK’s best mates.

They will now be heading off on an all-inclusive holiday to the Caribbean thanks to Müller Corner Originals.

The boys, both aged 27, have been best friends for more than 15 years since first meeting in year seven as school and were confident from the start they would be crowned the winners.