Business networking event for Mansfield as film festival set to launch this summer

The three-day festival, which will take place at Mansfield Palace Theatre from Friday-Sunday, July 14-16, is the brainchild of talented grassroots writer, producer and director Jay Martin.

Jay, aged 24, who is from Mansfield, first announced his ambitions for a film festival last May.

Jay will host an event on Thursday, May 18, giving small business creatives the chance to find out more about Mansfield’s inaugural film festival and network with like minded business owners.

Jay Martin, photographed by Rob Leedell.

He said: “I'm extremely excited to be hosting this free event for local businesses.”

The event will be held at Mansfield Palace Theatre on Leeming Street, from 6-8pm.

Jay said: “Those who know me from my work on REDt'BLUE, the first film made about Mansfield in more than 50 years, will already know my passion for increasing Mansfield's visibility on the national stage.

The Mansfield Town Film Festival logo.

“By forming partnerships with local businesses in Mansfield and beyond, we can ensure that Mansfield Town Film Festival not only grows to become the largest cultural event here, but across the East Midlands.

“This is a chance for local businesses leaders, entrepreneurs, and cultural organisations, to see what we've been working on.

“And learn more about how to become an official sponsor for Mansfield’s first film festival.